Six people displaced following a house fire on Hancock St. in Springfield

Springfield Fire personnel responded to 360 Hancock St. tonight around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire in the attic.

The home was reported to be vacant with vagrants on the first floor.

Two adults and four children were displaced following the fire, and Red Cross is assisting.

Arson Squad is currently investigating the cause.

There was an estimated $40,000 in damages.

