Chicopee family seeks support after losing home in fire with no insurance

A Chicopee family lost everything in a fire over the weekend, and with no insurance on the home, they're leaning on each other for support as they try and rebuild their lives.

The fire started in the kitchen in the back part of the house on Blanchard Street.

They’re now in the process of boarding it up, but tonight, family members and the community are already showing their support for the five people who lived inside.

"35 years. I bought the house a year after my husband died of lung cancer, and I raised my four kids here,” said Carol Woytych.

Anna Komorowski, Carol's daughter, sifted through three decades worth of memories and family treasures from the house her mother bought.

"Unfortunately, I didn't have insurance, because I've been having a hard time with money lately. Four operations over the past year just to repair a knee. It's just been really hard," explained Carol.

But she says she never let money get in the way of her children...her children telling us their mom did everything for them.

Carol's son, her daughter Anna, her fiancé, and their little girl, Molly James, all got out safely.

Molly's toys are now among the rubble.

"I'm going to miss the little things, like that cup, or that plate that my kids had when they were growing up," Carol told us.

Without insurance on the home, the road ahead is a long one, but a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family by carol's sister in law, Linda.

"Carol has a heart of gold. She has never lived the extravagant life. Everything that she's done has been for her children," said Linda Conroy.

And the family said they’re overwhelmed at all the support so far.

"What goes around comes around, and if you do good, good will come back to you," noted Carol.

"I appreciate your thoughts, words, offers, everything. Thank you," said Anna.

If you'd like to help the family out, you can make a donation here.

