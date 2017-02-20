Great American Total Solar Eclipse now 6 months away

Today marks six months until a very rare and amazing site will take shape across the US.

The Great American Solar Eclipse it is being called, will happen from coast to coast on August 21. The last time the US saw a total solar eclipse was in 1979, but it’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse spanned from coast to coast!

This is a rare event in itself, but it has been said by scientists that it is one of the most spectacular events a human can view with their own eyes.

Just about all of the country will see a partial eclipse, which is only viewable if you are looking at the sun through special eye wear, or solar filtered binoculars. If you are on the line of totality (the point at which you will view a total solar eclipse), you will witness a much more magical scene.

For almost two minutes (a few locations will have close to 2.45 minutes), you can visualize a 360 degree sunset, a temperature drop, darkened skies, visible stars, and even chirping crickets according to those who’ve viewed a solar eclipse in the past.

At the point of totality, you can actually visualize the sun’s outer atmosphere as well, called the Corona. This is quite rare and it presents a wonderful opportunity for scientific study-as little is known about it. One wild fact about the Corona-the temperature reaches around 1.5 million degrees Fahrenheit compared to the 11,000 degree surface of the sun!

Thousands and possibly millions will gather along this line of totality, spanning across 12 states on August 21st. Make your travel plans now and have a backup plan if the weather doesn’t cooperate in your location. Here in western Mass, we won’t see much happen, unless you look directly at the sun-which you cannot do without protective eye gear!

As we get closer to the event, we will talk a lot about how to view this eclipse… but you have to have solar filters on any eye wear or there are many devices you can make to view the eclipse improperly! Many online retailers are already selling special glasses for the eclipse.

Read more on the upcoming 2017 Eclipse here: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/

