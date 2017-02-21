Icy spots overnight but temps surge late week

A weakening cold front is moving into southern New England tonight with more clouds and a chance for a few showers of rain or freezing rain.

A few spots, especially through the Berkshires, will dip to around freezing-allowing for some light freezing rain to cause slick spots or a light glaze of ice. Any glazing will be confined to the high terrain and on untreated roads/walkways. A Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County through 6am Wednesday.

Any rain showers will exit western Mass before the sun comes up. Clouds will begin decreasing and skies remain partly cloudy for the afternoon. Our temperatures begin turning milder and Wednesday’s high temps return to the lower to mid 50s.

A few systems will continue to pass through the Great Lakes and to our north over the next few days-allowing for us to stay a little cloudy, dry and milder. Unseasonably warm temps in the low to mid 60s are possible Thursday! Wind will pick up from the south, which will usher in more moisture for Friday. A few showers and drizzle are possible, otherwise it will be a partly sunny, mild end to the week with highs around 60.

Our warmer weather pattern continues into Saturday with high temps again in the low 60s. However, some changes will be following a potent storm system moving into the area. Showers are possible Friday night as a warm front slides to our north. We will be breezy and warm Saturday with occasional showers ahead of a strong cold front that will bring a period of rain and even a rumble of thunder Saturday night. Rain won’t last long, then temperatures drop dramatically into the lower and mid 30s by Sunday morning. We stay blustery and seasonably chilly Sunday and Monday.

