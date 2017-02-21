Officials: Smith College raises record-high $486 million - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Officials: Smith College raises record-high $486 million

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A private liberal arts college for women says the Massachusetts school has raised a record-high $486 million.

The Boston Globe reports Smith College in Northampton announced on Monday its "Women for the World" campaign significantly surpassed its goal of raising $450 million. The campaign launched in the fall of 2012. The school says it's the "largest and most successful" campaign a women's college has ever undertaken.

The college's "Reimagining the Liberal Arts" initiative will use $184 million on new professorships, majors and facilities, including the Jill Ker Conway Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

The school says $181 million will go toward yearly operating costs and other initiatives.

More than $100 million will support financial aid, most of which will be set aside for more than 100 new scholarships.

