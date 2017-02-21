Soldier from Ware dies in Iraq

A local soldier died in Iraq on Monday and today, we’re learning about the kind of person he was.

We've heard so many wonderful stories today about the fallen soldier. Friends of Army Pfc. Brian Odiorne's - from all walks of life - are still sending me their memories of him.

“That kid would give you the shirt off his back," said RJ Saltarelli.

Odiorne, of Ware, died yesterday in Iraq, according to the Department of Defense. He was a 21-year-old soldier who died in a non-combat related incident.

Friends and family today are in mourning.

“If he seen somebody else in a down position, he tried to make people laugh. He wanted to be that guy to make sure. If he were in a bad mood, he had to get you back uplifted," Saltarelli added.

Saltarelli went to high school with Odiorne at Pathfinder.

“I went into the military after high school, he went into the military after high school, so we kind of just linked up from there," Saltarelli noted.

Friends of Odiorne’s told us that he was always there for them. Even when he was deployed, he stayed in touch through Facebook.

“He was talking about how he missed his family, how he wanted to come home, how everything was crazy over there and how different it was," Saltarelli said.

For all who knew Odiorne, it’s still a shock and a day of mourning.

Ware Town Hall lowered its American flag to half-staff this morning.

"He did the ultimate sacrifice. America lost a hero, that’s what he is, that’s what people need to know, he’s a hero," Saltarelli explained.

The incident is still under investigation by the Department of Defense.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.