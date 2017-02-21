Holyoke city councilor proposing alerts for browned out fire engines

It’s been around a month and a half since a deadly fire tore through an apartment building in Holyoke, which set off countless debates about the use of fire engines in the city.

Particularly, the focus is on brownouts of Engine 2 and tonight, a city councilor wants the public to be more aware.

The idea is to let residents know right to their cell phones if Engine 2 is in service.

Just like getting an alert of a parking ban during a snowstorm, residents in Holyoke could soon get a notification if Engine 2 isn't in service.

"I don't think a lot of folks are aware of it. It would be a good idea to get it out every time Engine 2 is out," said Holyoke City Councilor Diosdado Lopez.

During the New Year's Day fire that killed three people, Engine 2 did not follow Engine 1 as it was browned out - taken out of service as a means to save money by avoiding overtime for the firefighters that staff it.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond have insisted in the days following the New Year’s Day fire that the brownout did not impact their ability to fight the flames.

However, the firefighter’s union disagrees.

“I think it's a fantastic idea," said Chad Cunningham.

As the head of the local firefighters union, Cunningham shares Engine 2's status each day on their Facebook page, but this proposal would reach more people.

"I think it's the city's job and be mayor's job to let the citizens know what's going on with their public safety," Cunningham noted.

Lopez said that he plans to introduce this as an ordinance at tonight's meeting because in his opinion, "it's better to be ready and prepared than not knowing."

We also reached out to Mayor Morse, who didn’t respond in time for this piece.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at city hall.

