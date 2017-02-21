Greenfield Police looking for missing woman

Police in Greenfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Investigators said Tuesday that 62-year-old Patricia, or Patsy, Prest was reported missing by her family.

"They are very concerned for her well being," police explained in a Facebook post.

Prest is 5'3" tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenfield Police Detective Todd Clark at (413) 772-5411 x1316 or email at clarkt@greenfieldpd.org

