Springfield's 311 center busy with reports of pesky potholes

It's an annual rite of passage in New England - pothole season.

The city of Springfield has a service to help with all your questions from taxes to DPW, including potholes.

Residents of Springfield have the chance to ask questions and get a response with one simple phone number: 311

"I think it's a great program because we talk to the resident about the potholes. Get the information that is required and then the departments can focus on their operation getting the job done, rather than spending the time talking to the resident, then getting all that information. We do both steps right here," said Donna Carney, director of the city's 311 service center.

The 311 call center has eight full time employees trained on all different topics that 311 cover.

"It fundamentally equates to 150,000 per year. That's about a call per resident per population that we have here in Springfield," Carney added.

The 311 website said that it's easy. You can report a problem online, on the phone, or in the app.

We decided to put it to the test to see how user friendly it actually was

The call took one minute, according to my cellphone, and my report of a pothole was recorded. We were told it will be responded to between 24 and 48 hours.

The Springfield DPW had two crews out on Tuesday following up on requests and even had a crew out looking for potholes that haven't been reported.

A DPW official told us that they rely on the public to report potholes near them so they can be addressed.

"You know, 311 talks to the residents, gets the information then it goes down to the department and they react to it," Carney noted.

The 311 call center is especially busy this time of year answering questions about taxes, snow, and certainly potholes.

