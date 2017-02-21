Baystate performing new procedure for advanced heart failure

Advanced heart failure could give you just months to live, but a new procedure from Baystate could turn months into years.

It's called the LVAD and the first patient in the region to ever have this surgery said it has truly been a game-changer.

Ernie Scruse is a 55 year old Springfield resident and father of two boys. A former contractor, he began experiencing very high blood pressure four years ago.

After years of worsening symptoms, doctors implanted a pacemaker, only Scruse's condition continued to get worse. Doctors found he was having advanced heart failure and he was now a prime candidate for a new procedure - LVAD.

"This portion of it is in the body. This portion right here, so that is kind of where it sits for Ernie, this would be where it goes in the heart," said Greg Valania, LVAD program director.

The ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump used for patients with advanced heart failure. Scruse is the first patient of its kind in western Massachusetts.

Doctors said to think of it as a hybrid car. The car's engine is your heart, while the electric battery is the LVAD, working as a team to properly pump blood in and out of the heart. They said that it serves as an alternate to an organ transplant, as it can serve many more patients.

"It doesn't cure the problem, but it allows them to function normally with the time that they otherwise wouldn't have had," Valania added.

That time could be up to six years, giving family men like Scruse a chance to show his name.

"My family wanted me to do it, my kids wanted me to do it, because they wanted me here for them," Scruse said.

The device sits on Scruse like a fishing vest. The two charge packs on either side. It runs on 10 hour long batteries and must be charged overnight.

"I sleep with the device right there every night. That is my lifesaver right there, I don't get anywhere without that device right there," Scruse explained.

The LVAD uses battery energy and spins by magnets, spinning at an amazing 9,000 RPMs. That's more revolutions than a NASCAR running full speed at Daytona.

The device is relatively new. It was approved in 2010 and now that Baystate has released it, the hours long trip for the procedure to Boston is no longer necessary.

In order to qualify, though, a patient must have advanced heart failure and there are other requirements discussed with patients case-by-case.

"If it wasn't for my family and doctors here, who knows where I would be right now," Scruse added.

Now that Scruse's condition is improving, he is going to enjoy sporting events with his family and the simple things of life again while he can.

"Spending time with family, enjoying life, being able to take walks, listen to the birds, and sunshine, stuff like that," Scruse noted.



Baystate currently has 15 potential candidates for the procedure and anticipates performing at least 10 to 20 of these procedures per year going forward.

