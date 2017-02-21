Preparations key to staying safe on winter trails

Hikers were stranded Monday afternoon at Skinner Mountain State Park when the conditions on the trail were too much to handle.

Among the problems rescue teams had yesterday were inexperienced hikers who were not adequately prepared for a winter adventure here in western Massachusetts.

Hadley Fire Chief Mike Spanknebel said that proper winter equipment and footwear are a must. Even when temps rise, sneakers and shorts - like the attire worn yesterday - are not safe when hiking in the winter months.



"Especially this time of year, you can easily slip and get hurt. It's very hilly here with a lot of rocks and it's icy. It's very easy to fall and slip and get hurt," said Mark Zippin from Monson, who is also an experienced hiker.

This time of year, it's important to remember that a simple walk through the woods can get dangerous, if you're not prepared.

"Always bring some warm dry clothes with you cell phone and be able to spend the night if you had to . You never know what is going to happen," Zippin added.



Fire departments in both Hadley and South Hadley are trained on mountain rescues and they said that this time of year, people go out unprepared for the quick cool down in temperatures and wear the wrong footwear.



"I have water proof and winter boots on. I have gators to keep snow out. I don't wear anything cotton because cotton traps water and that's what gets you cold, so you always want to wear moisture wicking clothing," Zippin noted.



Even though it feels like a spring day, shoes with a grip really help on slick conditions. They recommend boots and spikes to take on the terrain.



"They have these metal spikes that grip into the ice and it's literally just and then they're on," Zippin explained.



Fire officials told us that depending on where the distress call comes from, it can take time to get there. That is when warm clothes are key.



"I always bring a first aid kit with a fire starter in case I have to spend the night," Zippin said.

Things like a charged cell phone and plenty of water can also make a big difference in the event of an emergency.

