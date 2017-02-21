Northampton considering adding school zones to calm traffic

This evening, the city of Northampton discussed the possibility of adding three new school safety zones and enlarging a fourth.

City officials believe this will help calm traffic in already very congested areas.

Their main concern is safety and that these school zones won't just protect students, but everyone passing through the area.

The new school zones are proposed for the Montessori School, Smith College Campus School, and the third would be near the Lander-Grinspoon Academy.

They also discussed expanding a fourth school zone near the city's Bridge Street School to include Bridge Street itself.

City Councilor Ryan O'Donnell said that they would want to implement a 20 miles per hour speed during the morning and afternoon hours when students are most present.

O'Donnell noted that these areas do see a good amount of traffic.

"These are spaces good for the schools also key points in Northampton in downtown or commonly use cut through so serves as a double duty to protect schools, but also helps traffic calming efforts overall," O'Donnell explained.

The proposal was discussed at the transportation and parking commission meeting.

Several city departments, including the department of public works, were present to also give their input.

There's still several steps to come. The next step is presenting this proposal to the city council. Public comment will also be taken at that time.

