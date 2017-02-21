MA judge questions accuracy of breathalyzer tests

A major ruling by a Massachusetts judge could impact thousands of drunk driving cases across the state.

The judge said that breathalyzers used to determine if drivers were under the influence may not have been accurate.

Springfield attorney Joseph Barnard was one of the lead defense attorneys in the case.

"Our forensic scientist tells me there are over 20,000 cases that could be at issue here," said Bernard.

Judge Robert Brennan ruled that breathalyzers used in Massachusetts from a two year period between 2012 and 2014 were not properly maintained their their accuracy could be called into question.

Specifically, there were no written protocols in place during that time frame for standardizing testing and calibration procedures.

"The machine has so many different variables, so many different algorithms inside the machine that it's absolutely critical we take it super serious with regard to their accuracy," Bernard added.

The Massachusetts Office of Alcohol Testing is responsible for putting proper protocols in place.

Here in Western Massachusetts, the judge's ruling could hit home in a major way as well.

"We're still determining the number, could frankly be in the thousands," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Gulluni emphasized that the issue is not with the breathalyzers themselves, but the protocol and procedures for calibrating them to make sure they're accurate.

"These are scientifically reliable, but the methodology or the policies or protocol in those two years just did not meet the standards the court felt was appropriate," Gulluni explained.

There are two types of people impacted.

Those awaiting a decision who have not had a verdict or plea in their case. Those clients will be filing motions to exclude the breath test in their cases.

There are also those who have plead or been found guilty. Some may have an opportunity to withdraw the plea or file a motion for a new trial says attorney Bernard.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved