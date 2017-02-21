Western Mass News Investigates source of Westfield water contamination

It's a been a touchy subject in Westfield for a greater portion of the last year.

Residents have been concerned about their tap water and have been purchasing expensive filtration systems.

State data shows that the city's wells have contaminant levels far exceeding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's health advisory level.

The state is now going head-to-head with the Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The western Massachusetts drought might have meant brown lawns last summer, but for families in Westfield, it also meant unsafe drinking water.

"The city let us know that some of the wells they use for drinking water in Westfield were contaminated. They sent out a letter to the whole city," said Kristen Mello.

Last May, just before the drought started, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency updated its health advisories for two chemicals, PFOA and PFOS - two man-made chemicals, found in a large number of consumer products, that work their way into the environment.

This prompted the city of Westfield to take two of its wells offline as they exceeded this new limit. In September, they sent out a letter notifying Westfield residents of a drinking water health advisory.

"I lost my composure because I had been feeding this water to a baby," Mello added.

Mello immediately purchased a water filtration system and because of her background in analytical chemistry, she began looking more closely at the water dripping out of her faucet.

"I went to the city and asked them and they directed me to ask the Department of Environmental Protection and they started sending me data," Mello explained.

Months after the September letter, the Granville Reservoir - Westfield's primary water supply - reached historically low levels, causing the city's water department to take it offline.

"With the drought, we kind of have a double whammy," said Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan.

Also, with the wells also shut off, residents paid closer attention.

"I wanted more information," Mello noted.

New data showed that the contaminants found in Wells #7 and #8, both located about a mile from the Barnes Air National Guard Base, could be traced back to chemicals in the soil and groundwater at Barnes.

"I think the late '80s was the last time this stuff was used in training, which was the fire-fighting foam that has the compounds in it. Once we were told to stop using it, we stopped using it," said Col. James Keefe, commander of the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes.

However, in a December 2016 email conversation, obtained by Western Mass News, between Keefe and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, he denies a direct connection between activities at the base and any water contamination.

Keefe refers to the D.O.D. or Department of Defense.

"I think the D.O.D in general, they're the ones that actually owned the equipment and they're the ones that direct the units to use the equipments," Keefe noted.

Francis Cain with Westfield's DPW added, "We just need to find a solution and there's no need to point fingers because that's not gonna solve the problem."

As this diagram shows, that red area - that's Barnes with the highest level of contamination.

Close by are wells #7 and #8 with a greater number of contaminants than #1 and #2, which as you can see, are located further away.

"We don't have the resources money-wise to fix this thing. It's very expensive to test this equipment. We are not funded to do that stuff here at the base. We're funded to fly the aircraft here and perform the mission," Keefe said.

Keefe said that he's concerned about drinking water, like many of his Westfield neighbors, but the city said there's no public health concern.

"The water is safe to drink and we take it very seriously," Cain noted.

Some are not so convinced.

"As long as you're willing to filter your water and then put it in a canister and filter more, everytime I come in for a cup of coffee, I add more water and filter it and I have water upstairs and downstairs, we brush our teeth with it, anything other than showers and laundry," Mello noted.

Many, like Mello, fear that as the water from Barnes continues to spread through the soil, it will reach water supplies in neighboring cities and towns like Southampton, Easthampton, and Holyoke, and end up in your glass of water.

