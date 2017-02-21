Friends remember Ware soldier who died in Iraq

A young soldier from Ware dies suddenly while deployed overseas in Iraq and tonight, those who knew him are remembering his life.

Many of his close friends have been reaching out to Western Mass News today with memories of a life cut too short.

The sudden death of Army Pfc. Brian Odiorne has stunned those who loved him.

"I immediately tried calling him and texting him begging him to answer," said Kelsie Delisle.

Odiorne was a 21-year-old soldier from Ware deployed in Iraq. He died in a non-combat related incident, according to the Department of Defense.

The flag at Ware town hall were lowered to half-staff today.

Odiorne's loved ones said that he stayed in touch with them even when he was busy.

"Even if we didn't get to talk until the next day, we'll make sure that we at least keep in touch, like 'Hey, I'm okay, I'm letting you know I'm safe'," Delisle added.

Delisle spoke to Odiorne on the phone every night, including Sunday - the night before he died.

"We'd always tell each other every night, when we hung up, that we missed each other and we loved each other and I'll talk to you tomorrow," Delisle explained.

That's what they told each other Sunday night, but Delisle found out about her close friend's death Monday morning after reading a post on Facebook.

"I don't know what to do and I have not stopped crying since then because it feels like I lost a part of me," Delisle said.

Delisle met Odiorne when she was a cheerleader at Ware High School and he played football at Pathfinder. Now living in Tennessee, she said that they still had a strong, long-distance connection.

"When he first went to Iraq, I told him that I didn't want to be with him because I didn't want him to worry about me and my daughter and that he should be protecting his family and himself. He was just such an amazing man. He always cared about everybody else, put everybody before him," Delisle noted.

This incident is still under investigation by the Department of Defense.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.