Holyoke school principal honored for selfless service during New Year's fire

Nearly three months after a deadly fire in Holyoke, questions still remain about the brownout of Engine 2 and why it wasn't in service.

Tonight, the city council heard a proposal to alert residents when a fire engine is in service or just sitting at the station.

The council also recognized Jackie Glasheen, the principal of the Kelly School, who made it her duty to help those affected by the devastating events of New Year's Day.

"I think it's critical the public gets that information immediately," said City Councilor Diosdado Lopez.

Three people were killed on New Year’s Day in Holyoke, after a fire at a Northeast Street apartment complex.

In the days and weeks following that fire, many questioned why Engine 2 was browned out, a term used when the personnel of an engine are used to fill other gaps within a department.

"A lot of the citizens down there had no idea that their public safety was being compromised by closing engine 2 on such a regular basis," said Chad Cunningham of the Firefighters Union.

Holyoke city councilor Diosdado Lopez proposed to the city council Tuesday night a text alert system when there's a brownout.

The idea is similar to when there’s a winter storm in the city and residents are notified through a phone call or alert that there is a parking ban.

The New Year's Day fire was devastating for so many, but so much support came in the hours after.

Jackie Glasheen, the Principal of the Kelly School, opened the school for donations, and helped collect things for those people who lost so much.

"That is our neighborhood, where the fire happened. It's just what you do when you're a good neighbor. You help out," said Jackie Glasheen.

Tuesday night, Councilor James Leahy offered a proclamation recognizing Glasheen's efforts.

He believed she needed to be recognized for her selfless service to Holyoke.

"My family and I woke up that Sunday morning and saw the fire and we just went down there because that's my school’s neighborhood and what transpired in the hours after-- that is just amazing."

"A lot of good comes out of social media, because the word spread so quickly and help was on the way instantly."

The next step for the text alert proposal for the brownouts is it to go to committee to be discussed again at a later time.

