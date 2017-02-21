Easthampton residents upset over stolen "Good Neighbor" signs

Many residents in Easthampton are speaking out after several “Good Neighbor” signs have been stolen from their lawns.

They’re a symbol of welcome and unity from homeowners to people from immigrants who now call western Massachusetts home.

Town Clerk Barbara Labombard said the signs haven’t been taken down by the town, and right now they don’t know who is doing it.

Many residents told Western Mass News that they feel this is an attack on their freedom of expression.

Kate Thurston put up a “Good Neighbor” sign on her front lawn about three weeks ago.

“And I just noticed it was gone yesterday, because we were out of town over the weekend and when we came home it wasn't there,” said Thurston.

Several of these signs have been stolen throughout Easthampton.

The sign reads “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

It’s written in Spanish, Arabic and English.

Thurston said it’s a sign that represents unity and acceptance, and she can’t understand why someone would steal it.

“I don't really see it as a political sign. It’s just saying we welcome all people in our neighborhood and I want to live in a place that’s welcoming, so it makes me sad that peoples’ signs are being taken.”

Town clerk Barbara Labombard said that homeowners are allowed to put whatever they want on their property.

A few people in the Garfield Avenue neighborhood told us that they don’t think stealing the signs is politically motivated, rather more so kids taking them for fun.

Regardless of who’s behind the thefts, residents said there needs to be more dialogue about acceptance.

“I would just like to hear from them first and understand what they think the signs mean, and I think we all need to start engaging in more dialogue.”

“And while homeowners said this is upsetting, they also tell me this won’t deter them from standing up for what they believe in and replacing the stolen signs with new ones.

