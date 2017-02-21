Right lane on I-91 South in Longmeadow to be closed - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Right lane on I-91 South in Longmeadow to be closed

Posted: Updated:
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The right lane of I-91 South in Longmeadow will be closed for much of the next two days so that crews can make repairs on a water main.

The Longmeadow Department of Public Works said that the southbound right lane will be closed from just North of the Bark Haul Road overpass to the Connecticut state line.

It will be in place from 9 -3:30 p.m. tomorrow and Thursday.

Drivers should expect some delays.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.