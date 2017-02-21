Right lane on I-91 South in Longmeadow to be closed

The right lane of I-91 South in Longmeadow will be closed for much of the next two days so that crews can make repairs on a water main.

The Longmeadow Department of Public Works said that the southbound right lane will be closed from just North of the Bark Haul Road overpass to the Connecticut state line.

It will be in place from 9 -3:30 p.m. tomorrow and Thursday.

Drivers should expect some delays.

