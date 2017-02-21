Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain to step down as President

Holyoke City Council President Kevin Jourdain announced tonight that he would not be seeking re-election, making this his last term.
Jourdain didn't go into detail, but stated that he wanted to spend more time with his family.
As he ended his speech, he thanked all of his supporters.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.