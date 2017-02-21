Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain to step down as President - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Holyoke City Councilor Kevin Jourdain to step down as President

HOLYOKE, MA

Holyoke City Council President Kevin Jourdain announced tonight that he would not be seeking re-election, making this his last term.

Jourdain didn't go into detail, but stated that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

As he ended his speech, he thanked all of his supporters.

