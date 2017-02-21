Western Mass News Investigates the dangers of Westfield water contamination

After months of concern over the safety of Westfield's drinking water, residents are starting to take a closer look at what those contaminants mean for them long term.

The chemicals PFOS and PFOA used to be used in firefighting foam.

High levels of these were found in Westfield water, so Western Mass News reporter Samara Abramson reached out to an expert to learn about what these contaminants could mean for the health of your family.

Two wells in Westfield are located about a half mile south of the old fire training area at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection blames the base for contaminants PFOA and PFOS found in the water supply.

"We've actually taken all that AFFF foam out of the firefighting equipment and put new stuff in that the DOD has approved for use. We took that out right after EPA lower levels came out. We took it out of our firefighting equipment," said Colonel James J. Keefe.

PFOA and PFOS are two chemicals that can last in the environment longer than humans are here on earth. That's why there is such a concern about them.

"That is an incredible amount of time to have a chemical exist."

That's according to Laura Vandenberg, graduate program director at UMass Amherst's School of Public Health.

"These are compounds that we have concern about. They build up inside of our bodies. They have some toxicity associated with them, so there's some evidence that exposure to these compounds could be associated with cancers."

That's why some Westfield residents have been purchasing water filtration systems.

Vandenberg also said that you don't need a fancy filtration system to clean your water.

"A regular fridge filtration system, or the kind you find at your tap, or those pitchers you can put in your refrigerator that have a carbon filter. It's not a bad idea. It's going to filter out a lot of other contaminants that are found at low levels in water, and they're relatively inexpensive."

She said that it's important to keep in mind how much you're actually being exposed to these chemicals.

"When we think about whether we should be worried, we have to keep in mind how much we're being exposed to and how we're being exposed to chemicals."

"We're exposed to a lot of chemicals and compounds in our everyday lives and we have to balance the things that we worry about."

She said that the fact that the city of Westfield is now looking into it is a good thing.

"The tap water that we get is pretty darn safe here in the United States for the most part. There are always things to worry about and PFOA and PFOS -- we're worried about those things. It's good that communities are looking into the levels in water, just like lead in Flint, Michigan."

The city of Westfield stands by the fact that there is no public health concern.

We will continue to follow this story and as always will bring you more information as it becomes available.

