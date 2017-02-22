Warm temps through Saturday

Patchy fog may develop for many overnight, so expect some briefly reduced visibility in the early morning Thursday. Temperatures are dropping into the lower and mid 30s with a slight southerly breeze and patchy clouds. Thursday is looking dry, so another day to leave the umbrellas home. We are getting warm too-with high temperatures climbing into the lower and mid 60s in the afternoon! Skies look partly cloudy most of the day and a south-southwest breeze will kick up a bit.

Our unseasonably warm weather continues through Friday with more fog and mild temperatures in the early morning-even a shower as a front stalls across the area. This front will lift back north during the day, which should allow us to dry out and get a few breaks of sun.

A southwesterly flow will be increasing Friday evening, which will keep fog and drizzle around through Saturday morning. A strong area of low pressure will be moving into the Great Lakes region Saturday and out ahead of a cold front, we will be cloudy, warm and breezy. Spotty, light showers and drizzle are possible through the day, then a period of heavier rain will move west to east through the area Saturday night. Some thunder and gusty winds are possible as this front passes and behind it, temperatures will drop into the low and mid 30s through dawn Sunday.

We go back to seasonable temperatures Sunday behind a cold front and departing area of strong low pressure. We will stay blustery with northwest winds gusting to 30mph. Our high temp will only make it to about 40, but wind chills will be more like 20s to low 30s.

High pressure will pass to our south Sunday and Monday, keeping us breezy and mainly dry. A system may bring a few showers late Monday or a rain/snow mix, but right now chances for that are slim. Our next system looks like another ‘inside runner’ with low pressure again moving into the Great Lakes and bringing only a cold front through. We do look wet though with showers Wednesday and highs around 50.

