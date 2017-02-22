Firefighters respond to early morning fire at vacant store front - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Firefighters respond to early morning fire at vacant store front in Northampton

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)

Firefighters responded to an overnight fire at 20 Center Street in Northampton Wednesday morning. 

Northampton Fire tells Western Mass News it happened around 1:30am at a vacant store front.

Fortunately no one was injured.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest once it becomes available.

Copyright (2017) Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

