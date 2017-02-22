Three hospitalized following late-night crash in Ludlow - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Three hospitalized following late-night crash in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ludlow late Tuesday night.

Mass. State Police tell Western Mass News that a car went off the exit 7  ramp on the Mass. Pike and ended up in the backyard of a home on Cedar Street just before midnight. 

Two people were ejected and one person wearing a seat belt stayed in the car. 

Police said that they were taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

