Kilo of cocaine found during Sturbridge traffic stop

A Boston man is under arrest after State Police allegedly found a kilo of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop in Sturbridge Tuesday night.

Joshua Roldan, 28, has been charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Resisting Arrest, Equipment Violation, and Failure to Wear Seat Belt.

State Police report they pulled his vehicle over, a BMW X5, at about 9:15 p.m.

"Trooper Sergio Figueiredo who is assigned to the State Police Sturbridge Barracks, was monitoring traffic on Interstate 84 Eastbound in Sturbridge when he observed a BMW X5 with an equipment violation pass his location," explained State Police.

That's when he initiated a traffic stop, pulling over Roldan just prior to Exit 2.

Trooper Figueiredo spoke with Roldan and a K-9 as well as additional troopers were brought to the scene.

Following their investigation, "...the driver was found to be in possession of a kilo of cocaine (1000 grams)," noted State Police.

That's when Roldan allegedly tried to take off, before he was handcuffed. But troopers were able to still arrest him and he was booked at the Sturbridge Barracks.

Wednesday morning Roldan was arraigned in Dudley District Court. The Clerk's Office reports he was held on $50,000 cash bail and is due back in court on March 21st for a probable cause hearing.

