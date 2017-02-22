State trooper directs owl on I-495 to safety

It was a 'hoot' of a day for State Trooper Dan Hanafin when he came to the rescue for an owl that was found on the side of the highway in Chelmsford.

Calls came flooding into the Concord Barracks on Wednesday after travelers saw an owl laying in the left lane on I-495 North.

When Trooper Hanafin arrived, the owl was found perched out along the fog line and dangerously close to traffic. He was able to block the left lane with his cruiser, then he safely assessed the owl.

Trooper Hanafin determined the owl didn't appear to be injured, and used his animal caring skills to direct the owl into the woods to safety.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.