Western MA residents speak out over President Trump's immigration enforcement

President Trump's latest directive unleashes the full force of the federal government to find, arrest, and deport those in the country that are here illegally.

Once again, this action is striking fear into the hearts of immigrant communities throughout the country including those in Western Massachusetts.

The new guidelines under President Trump calls for deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged, or suspected of a crime which could include traffic infractions.

The guidelines call for hiring additional agents, expanding the pool of immigrants for removal,

speeding up deportation hearings, and enlisting law enforcement to help make arrests.

"From our perspective there's a lot of questions of what is really going to happen," said Megan Kludt.

Megan is an immigration attorney who practices in Northampton.

"This would involve potentially deporting more people without hearings, we're watching that for potential constitutional violations. This would involve massive detention on a much larger scale than we've seen before and we're wondering where the money will come from," said Kludt.

Attorney Kludt is also concerned about the backlog of immigration cases in the courts.

"Our immigration courts are backed up like three years is some cases and we don't have the immigration judges to hear these cases," Kludt noted.

While immigrant advocates are concerned about the direction the country's immigration policy is going, some back the president 100 percent.



On the other hand, others we spoke with feel President Trump has gone too far with his immigration policy.

There's one part of the President's plan that critics do agree with, the so called 'dreamers.'

That includes those that were brought to the United States as young children, and will not be targeted under the new guidelines unless they commit crimes, according to officials.

"They're talking about expanding detention on a huge level now we're looking at potentially 200,000 people that would need to be detained," Kludt noted.

While President Trump moves forward with deporting more illegal immigrants, he has yet to say where he will get the money needed to pay for all of these actions.

