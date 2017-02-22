One person taken to the hospital following Ludlow fire

Crews have cleared the scene of a fire in Ludlow.

Firefighters were called to 97 Winsor Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ludlow Deputy Fire Chief James Machado said that one person was taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation. It wasn't immediately known how severe those injuries are.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

