Crews pull payloader out of Holyoke canal - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews pull payloader out of Holyoke canal

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
Image Courtesty: Jeffrey Peltier Image Courtesty: Jeffrey Peltier
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

One person was able to escape injury after the construction vehicle they were operating went into a Holyoke canal.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Anthony Cerruti said that a construction vehicle drove in to the third level canal off Water Street on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was in the vehicle at the time and was able to get themselves out.  That person refused medical treatment.

Crews successfully pulled the payloader from the water on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.