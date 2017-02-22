Crews pull payloader out of Holyoke canal

One person was able to escape injury after the construction vehicle they were operating went into a Holyoke canal.

Holyoke Fire Capt. Anthony Cerruti said that a construction vehicle drove in to the third level canal off Water Street on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was in the vehicle at the time and was able to get themselves out. That person refused medical treatment.

Crews successfully pulled the payloader from the water on Thursday.

