Dog rescued after falling into icy Monson pond

A dog is safely ashore after falling into an icy Monson pond.

Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski said that around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was received for a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice at Lunden Pond.

The pond is located off of Butler Road, on Trustees of the Reservation property.

Police arrived and found the owner, who directed officers to where Toby, the black lab had wandered onto ice, about 40 feet from the shore, and fell through.

"We maintained contact with the dog who was still treading water until Monson Fire Department arrived on scene to complete the rescue," Kozloski added.

Kozloski explained that the dog was in the water for about 35 minutes - from the time the call was made to when it was rescued.

The dog was brought back to shore and appeared to be in good health. It has since been reunited with its owner.

