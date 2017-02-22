Warmer temps has many questioning if winter will stick around

The spring-like temperatures in western Massachusetts has some divided over if it's too early to count winter out just yet.

Martin Toper is the President of Central Oil in Chicopee, and despite the warmer weather he thinks Old Man Winter is here to stick around.

"You see kids today out there with t-shirts tank tops, shorts, flip flops. Its bizarre I don't really understand it. I'm just chuckling about it because as soon as we get a cold snap it's going to seem like the weather was never this mild," said Toper.

The warm weather conditions has put a slow down on oil orders at Central, but in New England the weather is always unpredictable and the same goes for oil sales.

"As soon as you hear a rumor that it may snow or were going to get a chill the phone rings off the hook," said Toper.

Although spring remains weeks away, people are definitely taking advantage of the weather while it sticks around.



"I wish it was like this more often but its time for a car wash and stuff like that," said one resident.

