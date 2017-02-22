School custodians take advantage of winter break to disinfect

Many students in western Massachusetts have this week off for winter break.

While the kids enjoy the week off, the custodial staff is working hard to get rid of germs and bacteria before class resumes on Monday.

With bacteria like the norovirus, the flu, and whooping cough floating around, school administrators couldn't wait for vacation.

Not to get rid of the kids, but to clean what bacteria they may have left behind.



It's all hands on deck at East Longmeadow High School.

Every member of the custodial staff is here each day of February break cleaning everything in sight to get rid of any viruses or bacteria that may still be lurking.

"This week we're taking advantage of the classes being empty so that we can do a good job on the desks as well as the door knobs, the hand rails, all the seating, especially the large gym where we have quite the crowds. We're doing a lot of disinfecting," said Head Custodian Cary Emirzian.



They're working hard to disinfect every surface in the classrooms, bathrooms, and locker rooms, and even windows.



"We have a lot of mops going, a lot of disinfectant, we do the walls, windows, things that we normally can't get to during the school days where we get interrupted by the students," said Emirzian.



East Longmeadow schools Superintendent Gordon Smith said his staff is very aware of what illnesses are going around and the importance of an early spring cleaning.

"Any time we get to the February break and prior to that, the holiday break, if we can do this type of comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting we do it," said Smith.



"Our nursing staff is exceptional. They keep us well appraised of different things that are going around not only in our schools but in western Mass. and so if we have to change some of our practices then we'll take those steps," Smith continued.

An interesting fact about school cleaning is while most people think a school bathroom is the worst petri dish for germs, research from the University of Colorado said the number one "germiest" places in school is the drinking fountain.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.