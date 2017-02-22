Northampton school committee speaks out about 'High-Five Fridays'

It's a story that's still a hot topic of conversation. A program meant to bring students and law enforcement officers together has come to an end.

That decision is sparking controversy in Northampton and across the Pioneer Valley.

Now, the vice-chair of the school committee is speaking exclusively to Western Mass News.

Northampton Police started 'High-Five Fridays' to promote good relations between students and police officers.

However, after police met with school committee members, they decided to stop the program.

'High-Five Fridays' - to many - sounded like a great way to end the week.

"They would say can you high five me and we would," said Amanda Stankowski, a fifth grader at Ryan Road School in Northampton.

The Northampton Police Department wanted to create a positive environment between law enforcement and city youth. so they created the 'High-Five' program.

Police officers would greet elementary school students with a high-five or fist bump.

"It was really cool and fun," said Emily Stankowski, a fifth grader at Ryan Road School in Northampton.

However, for others, it stirred up a lot of controversy.

"Persons of color and undocumented have been mentioned. It really is any student who, for whatever reason, might have some sort of fear, anxiety, or concern in regards to having that interaction," said Ed Zuchowski, vice-chair of Northampton's school committee.

After some parents and school committee members voiced concerns over the program, it ended.

"I think that what it represents, an opportunity for our city youth to have interactions with law enforcement in a positive way is really a good thing, and I think the issues and concerns coming up are valid as well," Zuchowski noted.

Northampton Police said that this was just supposed to be a fun program - a police presence not much different from having a school resource officer stationed at the high school.

"I think that's part of the thing that's a little bit perplexing about this whole situation and definitely is something that I brought up to the school committee and the families that were in that public meeting," said Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper.

Jennifer Stankowski added, "I think it was a good thing for the police to be involved as a positive role model for the children."

This story has gained national attention and stirred up conversations for parents from Northampton to Springfield.

"I could see why some people want their kids not to be afraid of cops, but in my situation, there's good people and bad people, there's good cops and bad cops," said Chris Hopkins of Springfield.

That's what Hopkins teaches his son, a first-grader.

"He sees what's going on and he understands what's going on," Hopkins noted.

Now, there were only about 10 people at that last meeting with the police chief when they decided to end the program.

Chief Kasper told us that the program has not ended for good and they continue to have lots of youth engagement programs throughout the city of Northampton. She is working with the school department to come up with another program.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.