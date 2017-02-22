Springfield police seek to apprehend "Most Wanted" suspect

Springfield police are seeking the public’s help in the arrest of Matthew Stephen Fortune, 25 of Springfield.

Fortune, formally of Pheland Ave. Springfield, has multiple violent criminal matters pending in Hampden Superior Court, such as armed robbery, kidnapping, and several other violent felony charges.

He also has a number of active warrants for his arrest following a violent assault and robbery of a convenience store in Springfield this month.

Fortune is described to be a white male, standing around 6 feet, over 200 pounds, and carries many tattoos around his neck and chest area.

Anyone with information should contact the Springfield Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355.

