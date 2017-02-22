Springfield woman meets those who helped save her life

It was a seemingly normal day for a Springfield woman at work in downtown Springfield.

Yet, it was anything but normal after she fainted and had a heart attack while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

On Wednesday, she met the people who saved her life.

Pamela Coleman said that she can't express how grateful she is to be here and she's alive today, thanks to some quick thinking co-workers.

Pamela is a staff assistant for the IT department, but things quickly took a turn for the worst when she fainted and had a heart attack.

Coleman's co-workers, which included some nurses, jumped into action, called 911, and made sure help was coming, which ultimately saved her life.

"I'm so glad. It's kind of weird, but I guess you can be happy to have a heart attack or stroke or cardiac arrest at a certain place, but I'm glad I did because they were knowledgeable. They helped me and sprung into action," Coleman noted.

Coleman said that she doesn't remember really anything until getting to the hospital and waking up, so meeting the people that saved her life was a fulfilling experience.

Coleman added that she now has a defibrillator implanted in her heart. She said doctors are still stumped as to what led to her heart attack, but is urging people to make sure they get checked out or if they think something doesn't seem right.

