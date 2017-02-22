Ice and property damage; who is liable?

The ice and snow has built up on sidewalks and buildings after two snowstorms struck Western Mass back-to-back.

Recently, the temperatures have been warm enough for all of that to melt, which can cause some serious damage as ice and snow come away from buildings and roof tops.

The rise in temperatures caused for a large icicle to melt off of a building in Westfield and crashed onto a car.



Kimberly Kearney said a the icicle blew out the back windshield and smashed the sides of her son’s car parked in her driveway.

He had taken it off of the road and it was sitting in the driveway until he could save up enough money for the insurance.

"At this point who do we turn to to fix this and get it back on the road. My son is devastated because now he has no car," Kearney said.



Without insurance she turned to the owner of the building next door, and they told her they're not the ones who are liable.

John Sweeney, of John R Sweeney Insurance in Westfield said in this situation, he recommends talking it out to the property owner.



Karen said she has mentioned this issue to the property owner in the past, but not this year.



"I know it’s not fair but to me the gray area is is that they know about this. It happens every year,” Kearney noted.

If you or someone you know is in a similar situation, it's best to leave the ice or the snow where it stands.



“You would be liable because you’re knocking it down it’s no longer an act of god, you caused it,” said John Sweeney.

"Something that grows on someone’s house is going to cost you $500 a deductible if not more if you don’t have the insurance to cover it," Sweeney continued.



Kim said she is in the process of getting an estimate as to how much this is going to cost to get this car fixed and hasn’t ruled out looking into filing in small claims court.

This incident serves as a reminder to always be cautious of where you park your car especially during the winter months.

