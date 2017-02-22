Lia Surprise Squad helps TJO prepare for kitten season

Not only is it the time of year to count down to warmer weather, but with spring not too far away, animal shelters are preparing for kitten season.

This week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad set out to help one local shelter stock up.

Our mission this week to help the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption started with a trip to Dave's Soda and Pet City.

"They never have enough money and it sounds corny, they do God's work, saving creatures and adopting animals, so what better way to show your support," said Dave Ratner from Dave's Soda and Pet City.

Thanks to Ratner's extra support, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad was able to donate almost one dozen pallets of kitten food, as well as special KMR Kitten Formula for the influx of kittens the shelter is sure to see soon.

With a little help, we loaded up thee supplies to surprise TJO.

TJO takes in over 1,300 animals every year, half of which are cats. Thanks to efforts statewide to spay and neuter, kittens continue to drop in numbers in the shelter, but TJO still sees quite a few …

TJO goes through an abundance of food and with kittens eating canned wet food twice a day, every bit counts.

