North Carolina fugitive arrested in Springfield

A wanted fugitive out of North Carolina was arrested by two Springfield detectives from the Warrant Apprehension Unit Wednesday morning.

Detective Mariana and Detective Bohl found 19-year-old Eduardo Medina of Charlotte, North Carolina hiding inside of a closet at a 5th floor apartment at 310 Stafford Street at 9:30 a.m.

Medina was placed under arrest and faces the following fugitive warrant:

Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon

Charges stem from the Mecklenburg Police Department

According to Sgt. Delaney, Medina was held as a fugitive from justice and his extradition was confirmed by North Carolina Authorities.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.