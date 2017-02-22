North Carolina fugitive arrested in Springfield

A wanted fugitive out of North Carolina was arrested by two Springfield detectives from the Warrant Apprehension Unit Wednesday morning.
Detective Mariana and Detective Bohl found 19-year-old Eduardo Medina of Charlotte, North Carolina hiding inside of a closet at a 5th floor apartment at 310 Stafford Street at 9:30 a.m.
Medina was placed under arrest and faces the following fugitive warrant:
According to Sgt. Delaney, Medina was held as a fugitive from justice and his extradition was confirmed by North Carolina Authorities.
