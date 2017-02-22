Easthampton city council turns down sanctuary city proposal

Tonight, a town council sub-committee ultimately decided to withdraw a proposal calling for an ordinance.

This comes on the heels of President Trump’s controversial new guidelines, calling for deportation of any individuals in the country illegally if they are convicted, charged, or suspected of a crime.

That includes traffic infractions.

The subcommittee’s decision came after more than a dozen people spoke out for or against Easthampton becoming a sanctuary city.

Based on the debate, sub-committee members decided it would be best to withdraw the proposal for right now.

Councilors and townspeople have been debating the issue since December.

“What I would like for my neighbors and friends is to feel welcomed in this town, whether or not they have Spanish accent or different color skin,” said Tristan Chambers.

If Easthampton became a sanctuary city, the town would protect all who live there and not prosecute them for violating federal immigration laws.

Furthermore, police wouldn’t be able to inquire about one’s immigration status, which is why supporters were pushing for the designation.

“I’m concerned about police resources being used to hunt down people who may look like they are an immigrant-- undocumented immigrant,” said Chambers.

Those opposed fear the designation would lead to a cut in federal funding.

Some feel uncomfortable with having undocumented immigrants in town.

“My grandparents came here and they were immigrants. The only difference is that they love this country and they came here legally, and that’s the big difference we're talking about.”

So after much discussion, the council sub-committee voted to withdraw the proposal for the ordinance, leaving Northampton and Amherst as the only two local sanctuary cities.

With the proposal taken off the table, many are asking what’s next.

The sub-committee will bring their findings to the town council, and then the councilors will make a decision on what they’d like to do moving forward or not at all.

