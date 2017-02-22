East Longmeadow PD seek suspect who robbed elderly woman - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

East Longmeadow PD seek suspect who robbed elderly woman

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online)
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

East Longmeadow seeks the public's assistance in locating a suspect for a "strong-arm robbery" that took place at a Stop & Shop parking lot around 2:15 p.m. today.

Sgt. Ingalls told us that a woman in her 90's was approached by a woman who asked her for gas money.

In opening her pocket book, the suspect was able to steal the money inside, push her, and get away in a blue car down North Main St.

Anyone with any info is asked to call East Longmeadow Police's Non-emergency line at 525-5440.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.