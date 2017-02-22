East Longmeadow PD seek suspect who robbed elderly woman

East Longmeadow seeks the public's assistance in locating a suspect for a "strong-arm robbery" that took place at a Stop & Shop parking lot around 2:15 p.m. today.

Sgt. Ingalls told us that a woman in her 90's was approached by a woman who asked her for gas money.

In opening her pocket book, the suspect was able to steal the money inside, push her, and get away in a blue car down North Main St.

Anyone with any info is asked to call East Longmeadow Police's Non-emergency line at 525-5440.

