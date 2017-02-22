Thunderbird Burger Competition held at Plan B

Plan B in Springfield will now have a new burger on the menu.

The restaurant held a competition tonight with the Springfield Thunderbirds to choose a new featured burger.

One lucky fan and the burger they created went up against the Thunderbirds, White Lion Brewery, and Plan B.

Three judges picked which burger was the best based on taste, creativity, and presentation.

The 'Thunderburger' winner was Mike McKenna, the goalie of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

"It was a bit of brainstorming. Yeah, I took a bit of ideas from things I cooked in the past-- just took them and tweaked the recipes a bit," said McKenna.

He created a beef burger with a tangy-maple shallot jam.

Our own Jeff Cramer was a celebrity judge.

