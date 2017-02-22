'Painting Churches' playing at the Majestic

The Majestic Theater's 20th anniversary season continues with the Tina Howe drama, ‘Painting Churches.’

Set on Beacon Hill, it's the story of a family in which the parents are in decline from their artistically productive years and the daughter is moving up, along with the tension and resentment it creates.

‘Painting Churches’ opens tomorrow night and runs through April 2 at the Majestic.

For tickets and information, call the box office at 413.747.7797, or visit majestictheater.com.

