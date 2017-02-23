Warm temps last through Saturday, then seasonable cold returns

We saw an unseasonably warm day for sure as our high temperature tied the record of 67 degrees at Westover Thursday afternoon! This is almost 30 degrees above normal for late February!

We remain unseasonably mild tonight with low temperatures only dropping into the lower and mid 40s. We will see more clouds overnight and possibly a shower or some patchy drizzle and fog as a front moves into the area. The chance for showers will continue into Friday morning as this front lifts slowly back north of us and we will be cloudy and cool to start the day.

As a warm front heads north, we will be drier into the afternoon. Skies look to become partly cloudy with high temperatures once again returning to the 60s! Temperatures will only fall back into the upper 40s Friday night and patchy fog, low clouds and drizzle are likely.

Our weekend is very 50/50 with Saturday staying mostly cloudy and a bit damp with a shower or drizzle in the morning. High temps will once again hit 60s with a stronger southerly breeze ahead of an approaching cold front. This front comes into the area Saturday evening-after 7pm-with a brief period of heavy rain, gusty wind and even a thunderstorm! Severe storms are not expected, but winds may gust to 40mph.

Wind will shift out of the northwest behind our cold front, ushering in colder air and few wet snowflakes may mix in briefly. We clear out nicely Sunday, but our high temp lingers around 40 with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. This chilly air continues into Monday with highs in the 40s and lows back to the 20s. Our next system may bring some light rain and snow showers either late Monday or Tuesday-still some timing issues there. We look to warm up as another low moves into the Great Lakes Wednesday. Rain is expected with the front, then we are colder and blustery again Thursday.

