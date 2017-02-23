Chicopee Police seek help identifying alleged shoplifter - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Police seek help identifying alleged shoplifter

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo provided by Chicopee Police) (Photo provided by Chicopee Police)
(Photo provided by Chicopee Police) (Photo provided by Chicopee Police)
(Photo provided by Chicopee Police) (Photo provided by Chicopee Police)
(Photo provided by Chicopee Police) (Photo provided by Chicopee Police)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Investigators in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in identifying an alleged shoplifter.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to a report of a shoplifter at Walgreens on James Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A suspect reportedly entered the store, stole Red Bull drinks, and fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1730.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.