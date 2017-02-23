Chicopee Police seek help identifying alleged shoplifter

Investigators in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in identifying an alleged shoplifter.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to a report of a shoplifter at Walgreens on James Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A suspect reportedly entered the store, stole Red Bull drinks, and fled before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1730.
