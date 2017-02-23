Police investigating bank robbery in Chicopee

Police in Chicopee are currently investigating a late morning bank robbery.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers and detectives are at Citizens Bank, located at 1283 Memorial Drive.

The suspect reportedly fled towards South Hadley following the incident.

Wilk described the suspect as a thin black male, about 6' tall, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black beanie cap, dark blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information or if you see anything suspicious is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1700.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

