Ware Police locate missing woman

Police in Ware have located a woman who had been reported missing.
Ware Police said Thursday that 33-year-old Amber Rose Joubert was last seen in mid-January and had asked the public for their help locating her.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Joubert was found in Springfield and is okay.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.