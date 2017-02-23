Springfield Police arrest one of department's 'most wanted' suspects

A man considered by Springfield Police as one of their "most wanted" suspects is now under arrest.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that investigators had been looking for 25-year-old Matthew Stephen Fortune, formerly of Springfield, in relation to "several violent criminal matters pending in Hampden County Superior Court."

Active arrest warrants were also out on Fortune for the alleged assault and robbery of a Springfield convenience store clerk.

Delaney noted that less than 12 hours after police posted Fortune's information to the department's Facebook page, he was taken into custody.

"Feeling the pressure from the press and social media, Mr. Fortune decided to turn himself in this morning," Delaney noted, adding that he was arrested by on Elliott Street.

Fortune is facing several charges including aggravated assault and battery, two counts of armed robbery while masked, kidnapping, and threat to murder.

Investigators thank the public for their dozens of tips. "Thank you Facebook followers...together we make a safer community," Delaney said.

