IRS busy as tax season gets underway

The dizzying world of tax law can be leave many scratching their head.

The IRS customer service lines have been ringing off the hook with confused filers looking for answers.

"I like to get it done right away," said John Maloney of Westfield.

Tax day is right around the corner and self-filers can feel unsure where to turn when a question pops up.

This week marks the busiest time for taxpayers reaching out for help.

"The President's Day holiday is a very busy time at the IRS, said Christopher Miller with the IRS.

Customer service workers at IRS call centers are fielding thousands of calls.

"There's too many variables and too many changing laws," Maloney added.

If you're having trouble getting through to the IRS on the phone, the answer to your question may be available right on their website, irs.gov. There's lots of tools and information that can help tech savvy filers.

"We don't want people to have to wait inline or wait on hold when they could their answers online," Miller added.

Most commonly, early filers want to know when to expect a deposit. The 'Where's My Refund?' tool can give you an idea on when you will see the cash.

"You can check on the status of your refund - if it's in process, if there has been a date delivered to you, or if we need more information to process your tax return," Miller explained.

The 'Interactive Tax Assistant' is also a valuable tool.

"You're able to get answers to your tax questions by inputting some of the info that the IRS operators would ask you and other information that would point your system to answer your question specifically," Miller said.

If you do need to speak to a person about your account, be ready to validate your identity by having your most recently filed tax return on-hand.

Being prepared can speed up your phone call, but once all the trouble with filing is over, all that's left is "waiting for the check," Maloney noted..

