Locations being reconsidered for timber rattlesnake population

The plan to start a colony of timber rattlesnakes on an island in the Quabbin Reservoir is now back to square one.

At the Belchertown Town Hall, members of the rattlesnake review group will hold their second meeting next week.

The review group are expected to look at other sites to save the dwindling timber rattlesnake population in the Bay State.

"It's really at the beginning stages," said Chairman of the rattlesnake review group, Joseph Larson.

The group is holding hearings and will make a recommendations to the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board which will have the final say on where the snakes will be placed.

The board's initial proposal to introduce a small colony of snakes to Mount Zion, a 1,300-acre island in the middle of the Quabbin Reservoir met with stiff opposition from area residents.

The group's first meeting focused on the Quabbin Reservoir and no other possible locations. Now, the search has widened.

"We"ve expanded the whole picture we've kind of gone back to square one, where we should have been in the first place but we frankly didn't expect to have the public reaction we did have," said Larson.

Besides the Quabbin, other sites for locating the snakes include the Blue Hills in Eastern Mass., Mt. Tom in Holyoke, and a couple of sites in the southern Berkshires, all are areas where rattle snakes live now.

Currently, the young snakes are being raised at the Roger Williams park zoo in Rhode Island .

The plan is to transfer them over a 10 year period where the snake population could grow and avoid extinction.

"Our basic issue is where to have minimal human impact, and we have the ability to control human access and that's what the committee is looking at," Larson noted.

Once again that next meeting of the rattlesnake review board will be held next Tuesday, February 28 at Belchertown Town Hall.

Where the snakes will eventually be located remains up in the air.

