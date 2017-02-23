Families of Springfield crash victims looking for answers

Families of the Union Street crash that killed four young people in Springfield walked today to remember their loved ones.

The families want more answers as to what happened that night. They believe there is more to this investigation than what is in the police report.

When Beverly Savage said goodbye to her son on his way out the door, she never could have imagined that just a few minutes later, he would be involved in a crash that would take his life.

"He told me 'Mom, I love you, you guys have been good parents.' He gave me a hug and walked out my door. That is the last time I saw him before funeral services," Savage noted.

Savage is mourning the loss of her son Andrew after the crash on Union Street in January that killed four people including her niece, Cassidy Spence. Her nephew, Aaron Thorne, is the diver and the only survivor of the crash.

"I want to know the real answers," Savage noted.

The family walked from the site of the crash to city hall with balloons and posters so that their loved ones will never be forgotten.

Savage said that they disagree with the results of the police report and their walk was also to protest the state police's investigation of the crash.

"We know that they were just getting in the car to hang out with young people. We know that they were also chased. We believe that because there is no reason to just take off," Savage explained.

According to a report by state police, the 2011 Jeep was parked on Ridgewood Place in Springfield. Two troopers saw the car parked and deemed it suspicious.

They further believed someone they were looking for was in the car, so they approached it.

Investigators said that the car took off at a high rate of speed. The troopers report that they did not pursue the car and came upon it after it crashed.

Western Mass News received this statement from James Leydon, communications director for the Hampden County District Attorney's office:

"The suspected driver of the vehicle has been arraigned on a twelve count criminal complaint. The objective and undeniable facts from this investigation, which will be presented during the course of this prosecution, clearly support these charges."

According to the police report, three surveillance systems caught the Jeep in some way. Two reportedly show it right before the crash.

The report also said that an unmarked state police car can be seen a distance behind the Jeep without emergency lights on.

Western Mass News has also reached out to the state police and have yet to hear their response to the Savage family's claims.

