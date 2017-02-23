Spring fever is felt across western Mass in February

Thursday's spring-like weather sent many outside to take advantage of this fantastic February warm up.

The weather is not only a good mood boost for us New Englander's, but it's also a great boost for many businesses.

3-year-old Olivia Cowhey was excited to be outside, and so was her mom.



"It's nice outside today so we just decided to take the kids to the park and let them burn some of their energy and enjoy the nice weather while we have it!" said Rachele Cohey of Chicopee.



It was a busy day Szot Park in Chicopee while many people were out-and-about walking and getting some exercise.

Brothers Andre and Lloyd Wilson of Springfield took advantage of the 60-degree-plus weather.



"We just came to get a couple of shots in. The weather is nice, the courts are starting to clear up too," said Andre.



Lloyd is a High School Senior on February break, and he said he was just happy to be outside in February.



"I've been waiting for this after all that snow, that was a lot of snow, but I've been waiting to get out on the courts and take a few shots," said Llyod.



It was so warm on Thursday, that even one Springfield letter carrier broke out the shorts and was rocking the summer uniform.

Over in Longmeadow, businesses are loving this early spring weather! Shoe-nique in the Longmeadow shops, moved their sales outside.



Max's Burger opened their patio, the manager mentioned it's great for business.

On Thursday, Western Mass hit 67 degrees which ties the record high that was set in 1990.

